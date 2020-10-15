Man kills six-year-old twins in Anantapur district

ANANTAPUR:

Accused buries the bodies in a reserved forest close to Boilapalli village in Kalyandurg mandal

A washerman allegedly killed his six-year-old twin sons and buried the bodies in a reserved forest close to Boilapalli village in Kalyandurg mandal of Anantapur district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused Chakali Ravi Kumar, in the 30s, fought with his wife and after she fell asleep, he took the twins — Sudeep and Sudheer — into the reserve forest, about 200 mts. from the main road close to the village late in the night and throttled them to death. When his wife got up at 3 a.m. she did not find the three in the house and alerted the neighbours, who while searching for them, saw Ravi Kumar coming of the forest.

On being questioned, Ravi Kumar showed the place where he had buried the bodies. The villagers retrieved the bodies and informed the police at 6.45 a.m. on Thursday. The Kalyandurg Rural police have registered a case against Ravi Kumar and are investigating.

