Andhra Pradesh

Man kills relative and self in A.P.’s Pulivendula

Two persons died in a gunfire incident in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Tuesday, purportedly due to a property related dispute.

Parthasarathy Reddy (48) had a protracted property battle with his relative Prasad Reddy (62). Both the families were reportedly involved in open brawls in the past due to this dispute. The issue took a serious turn early on Tuesday when Parthasarathy Reddy, nursing a grudge, lunged at Prasad Reddy holding a knife at Nallapureddypalle village. Prasad Reddy shot at him with his licensed pistol, killing him on the spot. Immediately after the incident, Prasad Reddy also allegedly shot himself dead.

Pulivendula police rushed to the village and launched an investigation. The bodies were removed from the spot and sent for post-mortem.


