Man ‘kills’ mother, two siblings in Kadapa

A man allegedly hacked his mother, younger sister and brother to death at their residence at Proddatur town in the district in the early hours of Monday. Residents were shocked at the incident that took in the close proximity to the Sub-Divisional Police Office in the town.

The accused, identified as Kareemulla (30), reportedly had some differences with his wife. During the last several months, he had nursed a grudge against his family members as they refused to interfere in the tiff with his wife.

Irked over this, Kareemulla reached his mother’s house in the Hyderkhan Street in the early hours on Monday and allegedly killed his mother Guljar Begam, brother Mohammad Rafi and sister Kareemunnisa by bludgeoning their heads with a pestle when they were asleep.

After committing the crimes, the accused surrendered before the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kareemulla had reportedly charged the family members with practising black magic against him.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. It was observed that Kareemulla had not been mentally disturbed in the recent months. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.