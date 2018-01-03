Man kills mother for money

A 28-year-old man, reportedly in a drunken state, allegedly murdered his mother at her residence on Monday night, when she declined to part with money obtained on land lease. The incident occurred at Sivuni Kuppam village of V. Kota mandal.

According to the police, Bellamma (55) lives alone in the village, while her husband works at a farmland in a neighbouring village, visiting home once in a week. The couple have two sons and a daughter.

The elder one, Subramanyam (28) reportedly got addicted to liquor.

A week ago, the couple obtained ₹50,000 on leasing out their one acre. They gave ₹40,000 to the younger son for purchasing an autorickshaw.

Subramanyam entered into a quarrel with the mother on Monday evening, and reportedly demanded that the entire amount be given to him. Neighbours thrashed Subramanyam and sent him away from village.

Around 11 p.m., he reportedly barged into house, scaling a compound wall.

He allegedly strangled his mother using a blanket, while she was asleep.