Man ‘kills’ father over property dispute

25ANSUR03 SON KILLS FATHER IN ALLAGADDA

25ANSUR03 SON KILLS FATHER IN ALLAGADDA

A property dispute led to the killing of a farmer allegedly by his son on Friday night at Kotakandukuru village in Allagadda mandal of the district.

The deceased was identified as Narayana, 65. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused Pawan Kumar is on the run.

The accused attacked his father with an axe while he was asleep. Narayana died on the spot, Allagadda sub-inspector Narasimhulu said.