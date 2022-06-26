Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘kills’ father over property dispute

A property dispute led to the killing of a farmer allegedly by his son on Friday night at Kotakandukuru village in Allagadda mandal of the district.

The deceased was identified as Narayana, 65. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused Pawan Kumar is on the run.

The accused attacked his father with an axe while he was asleep. Narayana died on the spot, Allagadda sub-inspector Narasimhulu said.


