Man ‘kills’ father over property dispute
25ANSUR03 SON KILLS FATHER IN ALLAGADDA
A property dispute led to the killing of a farmer allegedly by his son on Friday night at Kotakandukuru village in Allagadda mandal of the district.
The deceased was identified as Narayana, 65. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused Pawan Kumar is on the run.
The accused attacked his father with an axe while he was asleep. Narayana died on the spot, Allagadda sub-inspector Narasimhulu said.
