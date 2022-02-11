Vizag man kills father on being refused money for liquor

Visakhapatnam

11 February 2022 01:05 IST

Police launch manhunt for the accused

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his father at Madhavanagaram village in Nathavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam district, late on Wednesday night.

Police said the accused might have committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

Nathavaram Police Station Sub-Inspector D. Sekharam said K. Sattibabu (40) had come home late on Wednesday night, and asked his father K. Appanna for money to buy liquor. When Appanna refused, Sattibabu picked up a heated argument with him. After Appanna persisted in his refusal to lend him money, Sattibabu grew agitated and beat him with a stick, inflicting grievous injuries on Appanna’s head. Appanna succumbed to his injuries.

After committing the crime, Sattibabu fled from the spot. Appanna’s body was shifted for post-mortem. Nathavaram police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.