Man kills estranged wife on son’s birthday

A man allegedly hacked his estranged wife to death on his son’s birthday in her house in Telugupeta in Banaganapalle mandal of Kurnool district and reportedly squatted with the body in front of the house confessing to have murdered her.

Lingamurthy of Telugupeta, who married Maheswari of Alampur in Gadwal district in Telangana about 12 years ago, allegedly harassed her suspecting her fidelity. Maheswari has been living separately along with three children ever since her parents filed a dowry harassment case against Lingamurthy in 2014, police said.

Lingamurthy who developed a grudge, allegedly stabbed her in the neck, brought the body out and sat before the house. On being alerted by local people, the Banaganapalle rushed to Telugupeta, took Lingamurthy into custody and shifted the woman’s body to hospital for post mortem. A case was registered on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased.