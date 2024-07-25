GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills brother’s family, self in Tirupati

Published - July 25, 2024 07:28 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A man killed his own brother’s wife and children, before killings himself in Tirupati on Wednesday, July 24, 2024..

The incident happened in the city’s Padmavati Nagar locality, where a software engineer Gudimetla Mohan took the extreme step of killing his brother’s wife Sunitha, his daughters G. Devisri and G. Neeraja, before taking his life.

The extreme step is attributed to family disputes. Police rushed to the spot and gathered information from the family members and neighbors on the possible reasons for the brother in law taking the extreme step of killing his sister in law and her daughters.

The Clues Team reportedly gathered vital inputs from the spot pertaining to the murder and is learnt to be analysing the same.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu visited the scene of offence and quizzed the cops on the reasons behind the offence.

He also directed the cops to check the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the house and also those cameras linked to the police control room.

Special teams were formed under the guidance of Additional Superintendents J. Kulasekhar and B.H. Vimalakumari to probe the triple murder case.

Mr. Subbarayudu also directed the Blue Colts and Rakshak police teams to enhance surveillance beats throughout the city and all through the day.

