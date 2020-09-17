Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘kills’ brother over property dispute

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI 17 September 2020 22:46 IST
Updated: 17 September 2020 22:46 IST

A person allegedly killed his elder brother in an inebriated condition in Madanapalle revenue division of Chittoor district on Thursday.

The incident, which happened at Tirumalareddypalle village of Ramasamudram mandal on Thursday, was a consequence of a property dispute between the two brothers, according to villagers. Narayana (52) was allegedly bludgeoned to death in a fit of rage by his younger brother Siva (40).

Punganur rural police have registered a case and are investigating.

