Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘kills’ brother over property dispute

A person allegedly killed his elder brother in an inebriated condition in Madanapalle revenue division of Chittoor district on Thursday.

The incident, which happened at Tirumalareddypalle village of Ramasamudram mandal on Thursday, was a consequence of a property dispute between the two brothers, according to villagers. Narayana (52) was allegedly bludgeoned to death in a fit of rage by his younger brother Siva (40).

Punganur rural police have registered a case and are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 10:47:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-kills-brother-over-property-dispute/article32633687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story