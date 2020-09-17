Man ‘kills’ brother over property dispute

A person allegedly killed his elder brother in an inebriated condition in Madanapalle revenue division of Chittoor district on Thursday.

The incident, which happened at Tirumalareddypalle village of Ramasamudram mandal on Thursday, was a consequence of a property dispute between the two brothers, according to villagers. Narayana (52) was allegedly bludgeoned to death in a fit of rage by his younger brother Siva (40).

Punganur rural police have registered a case and are investigating.