Man kills 3 months-old baby girl in Vempalle town in Andhra Pradesh, suspecting wife’s fidelity

KADAPA In a gruesome incident, a man killed his own child, suspecting his wife’s fidelity, in Vempalle mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday.

Rajendra, a resident of Rajiv Colony of Vempalle town, grew suspicious of his second wife Krishida, who delivered a girl child three months back. He had been fighting with her that the baby did not belong to him.

On Friday, on not finding the baby, the mother searched in the vicinity, and finally lodged a complaint with the Vempalle police.

On interrogation, Rajendra admitted to have killed the baby girl and buried it in the Papaghni river bed. He later took the police to the spot, from where the baby’s body was exhumed, even as shocked residents of the locality watched. Rajendra was promptly arrested and taken into custody.