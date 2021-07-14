Andhra Pradesh

Man killed in Visakhapatnam’s Madhurawada area

A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by an unidentified person on a road at NGOs Colony in Madhurawada area late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as K. Satish, native of Eluru and resident of PM Palem area.

However, sources in the police said Satish might have been murdered by a person known to him due to some financial issues. Satish used to work in Dubai and had returned to Visakhapatnam sometime in February, this year.

As per the police, Satish was hit hard by a very sharp object on his head and neck.

PM Palem police have registered a case and investigation is on. The body has been sent to KGH for post-mortem.


