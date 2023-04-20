ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in clash over love marriage in Vijayawada

April 20, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed in an altercation over a love marriage between the groom of Vijayawada and the bride of Ongole under Satyanarayana Puram police limits late on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Srinivas, uncle of the bride. He was allegedly killed by the groom’s brother Jagadish who has a criminal history.

According to the information, the bride came to the city and got married to the groom against the will of their family. Knowing this, the bride’s family came to the city and confronted the groom’s family at their residence in Khuddus Nagar. Over an argument, the groom’s brother stabbed Srinivas and killed him on the spot.

Police booked a case against Jagadish and took up investigation.

