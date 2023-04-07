ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in blast triggered by chemical he was disposing of in drain in Anantapur

April 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The chemical exploded instantly on coming in contact with the stagnant water in the drain, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel check for explosives in the shed where a blast took place in Anantapur on Friday. | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

A watchman of K.K. Apartments complex in Anantapur, Chakali Satish, 30, died in a massive blast on Friday afternoon when he tried to empty some chemical used in making paints into a small rainwater drain in front of an abandoned storage shed. Satish is survived by wife and two children.

According to the One Town Circle Inspector Ravi Shnakar Reddy and District Fire Officer V. Srinivas Reddy, Chakali Satish, who used to work as a watchman in K.K. Apartments, in which the owner of the paints and chemicals shed Ismail resides, had come the shed at 1.30 p.m. to fetch some empty drums from the shed on an order by the owner of the shed and, in the process, emptied the chemical in the drum into the drain in which water was stagnant. When the chemical came in contact with water, a massive blast took place in which Mr. Satish was torn into pieces instantaneously.

While the police had sent the samples of the chemical to the forensic lab, it is being said that the substance in the drum probably contained Sodium, Hydrogen Sulphide, Potassium or Aluminium compound, which get ignited instantly on coming in contact with water. Those chemicals are stored under kerosene or oil.

The police said they had registered a case against the owner of the shed and were investigating. There were 10 such plastic drums in the shed, which was abandoned years ago.

