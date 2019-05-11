Man ‘killed’ by wife and daughter

A 48-year old railway employee was allegedly murdered by his wife and daughter, after a heated argument here at Urvasi Junction under Kancharapalem police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Kuda Samudrayya, a resident of Urvasi Junction.

According to reports, Samudrayya was married to G. Nagalakshmi in 1995 and they had two children. In the past couple of years, he had reportedly developed extramarital relationship with another woman. After counselling by elders, the couple started to stay together again. Samudrayya reportedly suspecting that Nagalakshmi had an affair after she purchased new clothes. Police said that the couple picked up a fight and in a fit of rage, Nagalakshmi and her daughter took a knife and stabbed him.