August 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

A man was stabbed to death by his son-in-law who was in an inebriated condition at D. Gollapalli village in Krishna district on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased, Allabakshu, reportedly chided Meeravali as the latter was not going for work, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Meeravali attacked his father-in-law with a knife killing him on the spot.

The Pamarru police registered a case.

