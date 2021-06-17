Man killed by brother-in-law

A person, reportedly addicted to alcohol, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his brother-in-law, who took offence to the former allegedly harassing his sister.

The incident happened in Amrutha Nagar of Proddatur town on Tuesday night, when Shaik Fayaz reportedly came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife.

His wife’s younger brother Karimulla, who was witnessing the drunken brawls, tried to pacify him, but to no avail. In a fit of rage, he allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of Fayaz and allegedly beat him on his head with a rod. Fayaz died on the spot.

The Proddatur town police reached the spot and registered a case.