Man killed, burnt in car at Chandragiri

April 03, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A man was killed and his body burnt in a car in the forest stretch between Chandragiri and Ramachandrapuram mandals of Tirupati district late on April 1, according to the police.

The deceased, identified as S. Nagaraja, was a software engineer hailing from Brahmanapalle village of Vedurukuppam mandal. According to the Chandragiri Police, the gruesome killing could be the fallout of an alleged extramarital affair between Nagaraja’s younger brother S. Purushotham and a woman from their village.

The affair led to resentment between the two families. A man named Rupanjaya Kumar, a relative of the woman, had reportedly attacked Purushotham once and threatened to kill him.

This prompted a worried Nagaraja to send his brother off to Bengaluru, and to make vain attempts for reconciliation with the woman’s family.

On Saturday, Rupanjaya Kumar invited Nagaraja to the spot on the pretext of working out a compromise formula, but reportedly killed him along with two accomplices and set his car ablaze along with the corpse.

Villagers who found the burning car around midnight alerted the police, who rushed to the spot only to find the car completely burnt. Based on the clues available from the spot and the evidence produced by the victim’s family members, the deceased was identified as Nagaraja.

Nagaraja’s father Jayaramaiah filed a complaint with Ramachandrapuram police, accusing Rupanjaya Kumar, his brother Chanakya Pratap and a common friend Gopinath Reddy. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

