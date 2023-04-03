Man killed, burnt in car at Chandragiri

April 03, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A man was brutally killed and the body burnt in a car in the forest stretch between Chandragiri and Ramachandrapuram mandals of Tirupati district late on April 1.

The man, identified as S. Nagaraja, was a software engineer hailing from Brahmanapalle village of Vedurukuppam mandal. According to Chandragiri police, the extreme step was attributed to an alleged extramarital affair between Nagaraja’s younger brother S. Purushotham, also a techie, and a woman belonging to their village.

The issue had caused heartburn between the two families for quite some time. The woman’s relative Rupanjaya Kumar had once pounced upon Purushotham on seeing him talking to the woman and vowed to kill him. A worried Nagaraja had sent his brother to Bengaluru and made several vain bids for treaty with the woman’s family.

On Saturday, Rupanjaya Kumar invited Nagaraja to the spot on the pretext of working out a compromise formula, but reportedly killed him along with two accomplices and set his car ablaze along with the corpse.

Villagers who found the burning car around midnight alerted the police, who rushed to the spot only to find the car completely burnt. Based on the clues available from the spot and the evidence produced by the victim’s family members, the deceased was identified as Nagaraja.

Nagaraja’s father Jayaramaiah filed a complaint with Ramachandrapuram police, accusing Rupanjaya Kumar, his brother Chanakya Pratap and a common friend Gopinath Reddy. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.