Man ‘killed’ after argument over carrom board points

A 23-year-old man was killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation while playing a game of carroms with his friends in Mahanandi at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kiran. According to sources, a few men got together at a house in Parvathinagar Colony to play carroms.
The prime accused, Ashok (25) and Ravi Kiran got into an argument over points, which soon escalated.
Nandyal Rural CI Niranjan Reddy said that “Ashok left the house after the argument, only to return with five of his friends who severely beat Ravi Kiran.” The CI added that the accused fled the scene after the incident and the rest of the people present at the house rushed Ravi Kiran to the hospital.
Ravi Kiran died while receiving treatment in Nandyal Government Hospital a few hours later.
The police have registered a case, and investigation is on.
The six accused are absconding.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.