Man ‘killed’ after argument over carrom board points

A 23-year-old man was killed after an argument escalated into a physical confrontation while playing a game of carroms with his friends in Mahanandi at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kiran. According to sources, a few men got together at a house in Parvathinagar Colony to play carroms.

The prime accused, Ashok (25) and Ravi Kiran got into an argument over points, which soon escalated.

Nandyal Rural CI Niranjan Reddy said that “Ashok left the house after the argument, only to return with five of his friends who severely beat Ravi Kiran.” The CI added that the accused fled the scene after the incident and the rest of the people present at the house rushed Ravi Kiran to the hospital.

Ravi Kiran died while receiving treatment in Nandyal Government Hospital a few hours later.

The police have registered a case, and investigation is on.

The six accused are absconding.