Man ‘kidnapped’ by uncle, rescued

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 November 2020 00:57 IST

A man from MVP Colony was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle over financial disputes on Tuesday. Prompt response from the police teams following a complaint, the kidnapped person was rescued near Kadiyam area in East Godavari.

According to the police, Rakesh, a native of Vinukonda in Guntur district and a resident of MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, works in a real estate office in the city. On Tuesday, Rakesh was forcibly picked up in a vehicle near Venkojipalem by his uncle Pichayya, who had financial disputes with him.

Based on a complaint from family members of Rakesh, the police registered a case. The police alerted their counterparts in East Godavari district. Rakesh was reportedly rescued near Kadiyam area by the local police. Pichayya was taken into custody.

Further investigation is on.