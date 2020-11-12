Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘kidnapped’ by uncle, rescued

A man from MVP Colony was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle over financial disputes on Tuesday. Prompt response from the police teams following a complaint, the kidnapped person was rescued near Kadiyam area in East Godavari.

According to the police, Rakesh, a native of Vinukonda in Guntur district and a resident of MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, works in a real estate office in the city. On Tuesday, Rakesh was forcibly picked up in a vehicle near Venkojipalem by his uncle Pichayya, who had financial disputes with him.

Based on a complaint from family members of Rakesh, the police registered a case. The police alerted their counterparts in East Godavari district. Rakesh was reportedly rescued near Kadiyam area by the local police. Pichayya was taken into custody.

Further investigation is on.

