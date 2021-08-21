Man jumps into fire pit during Muharram fete

He was reportedly in inebriated state

A 60-year-old man, Panyam Venkatasubbaiah, reportedly jumped into the fire pit at Sunkesula village in Owk mandal of the district late on Thursday night during the “Peerla Pandaga” as part of Muharram festivities.

According to the Owk police, Venkatasubbaiah of neighbouring Kasipuram village had come to Sunkesula to witness the festivities and was allegedly in an inebriated state.

When people noticed him going dangerously close to the fire, they reportedly dragged him back and made him sit far away.

Case registered

Soon, while everyone was immersed in the festivities and going round the fire, Venkatasubbaiah came close to the fire and allegedly jumped into the fire pit.

People tried to rescue him, but by the time he was brought out, he was totally burnt and dead.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to talk to by dialling 100 or 112, Over WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool district.