Man jumps into Agni Gundam at Kurnools’s Sunkesula village during Muharram

A 60-year-old man Panyam Venkatasubbaih jumped into the Agni Gundam (fire pit) at Sunkesula village in Owk Mandal of the district late on Thursday night during the Peerla Pandaga as part of Muharram festivities.

Owk Sub-Inspector of Police Jagadeeswara Reddy said that Venkatasubbaiah hailed from neighbouring Kasipuram village, but had come to Sunkesula to witness the festivities at the Peerla Chavidi and was in a drunken state. When people noticed him going dangerously close to the fire, they dragged him back and made him sit far away on a bench.

Soon, while everyone was immersed in the festivities and going round the fire, Venkatasubbaiah again came close to the fire and jumped into the fire pit. People tried to rescue him by pulling him out, but by 10.30 p.m. when he could be brought out, he was totally burnt and dead. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

