Andhra Pradesh

Man jailed for seven years in POCSO case

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, convicted a man for sexually harassing minor girls and awarded him seven years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Siddu Sanyasi Raju, the convict, was also fined an amount of ₹1,500 by the court.

Following a complaint that Sanyasi Raju was sexually harassing students of a primary school at Enikepadu village, the Patamata police registered a case against the accused under POCSO Act and other sections in April 2013.

Special Court judge G. Pratibha Devi examined 11 witnesses in the case and convicted the accused after being convinced of the accused’s guilt.

Additional Public Prosecutors M. Vijay Kumar and Rajendra Prasad argued the case on behalf of the prosecution.

