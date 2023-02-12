ADVERTISEMENT

Man ‘involved’ in inter-State burglaries arrested in Annamayya district

February 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Electrical and automobile material worth more than ₹15 lakh seized

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Annamayya district police on February 11 (Saturday) night nabbed a man allegedly involved in many inter-State burglary and seized electrical and automobile material worth more than ₹15 lakh.

On November 3 last year, the police received a complaint from the owner of an electrical shop in Mulakalacheruvu mandal headquarters about a burglary. The miscreants allegedly broke open the roof of the shop and decamped with ₹2.25 lakh in cash and some valuable items, the complaint said.

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju had formed a special team to crack the case. During the investigation, the police identified a dozen more similar incidents reported from various places in the Rayalaseema region in last year, in which electrical and automobile shops were targetted.

The police zeroed in on one Dhanasekhar hailing from Kadapa district. With the help of mobile tower signals, the special team intercepted the accused, when he was on his way to Bengaluru.

Based on the fact gathered during the interrogation, the police raided a hideout at Tadipatri in Anantapur district and seized the stolen material including tyres and copper wires. The police also seized gadgets used for breaking shutters and locks. A case has been registered and the accused has been remanded.

