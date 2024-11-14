 />
Man involved in 80 cases arrested, booty worth ₹25 lakh seized

Published - November 14, 2024 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore showing the seized jewellery and cash at a press conference in Eluru on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore showing the seized jewellery and cash at a press conference in Eluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Eluru district police arrested a man allegedly involved in about 80 robbery and other cases, and seized booty worth ₹25 lakh from his possession.

Addressing the media at Eluru on Thursday, Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore said the accused, Cheekatla Satish alias Pandu, committed about 80 offences, one murder, an attempt to murder, robbery and was involved in other cases at 25 places in A.P. and Telangana. He was convicted in 35 cases.

A native of Patha Kondagudem village in Eluru district, the accused was facing charges under the PD Act in cases registered at the Tadikalapudi and Palvancha police stations.

Along with his associates Abdulla and Kishore Babu, he reportedly entered a house at Sagipadu under the Gopalapuram police limits on November 2, 2024 and attacked an old woman and her daughter-in-law with iron rods. They tied their hands and escaped with gold and silver ornaments and cash, worth about ₹3 lakh, said Additional SP N. Suryachandra Rao.

A team led by Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police U. Ravichandra, CI V. Krishna Babu, Special Branch CI B. Adi Prasad, Ganapavaram CI M.V. Subash and other officers arrested the accused, the SP said.

