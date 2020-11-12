Man injured in accident at TTD guesthouse

A devotee sustained severe bleeding injuries on his head and suffered fractures in his lower limb when he accidentally fell from an elevator at one of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams guest houses at Tirumala on Wednesday.
Though the exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a technical snag in the locking device and erratic power supply might have led to the incident.
The incident reportedly took place when the devotee from Nellore, along with his family members, took the elevator to reach the ground floor.
The staff at the TTD-run Aswini Hospital where the devotee was admitted could not give a proper reason for the incident. He was shifted to Tirupati for better treatment.
