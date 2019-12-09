Andhra Pradesh

Man standing in queue for onions in Gudivada dies of cardiac arrest

A big draw Workers segregating onions after fresh stock arrived at the APMC wholesale market in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The fresh crop arrived from the Saurashtra region. The stock was sold at a price of Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 to wholesalers and was available in the retail market at Rs. 150 a kg. Vijay Soneji  

Many, particularly the aged and diabetics, fainted while waiting in queues at many places

A 65-year-old man standing in a queue to buy subsidised onions at the Gudivada Rythu Bazar in Krishna district, reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Monday. The victim has been identified as Sambi Reddy of Gudivada Town.

Mr. Reddy was standing in the queue at the Rythu Bazar here to buy one kilo of onions being supplied by the government at subsidised rate. He collapsed around 10.30 a.m. People around shifted him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Family has no suspicion

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said Mr. Reddy fainted at the Rythu Bazar, and on information police rushed to the spot and alerted his family members. The victim apprently had a bypass surgery a few years ago, and his family members said there was no suspicion on his death, so they have not lodged any complaint.

“However, we will follow the due procedure and police will help the victim’s family members in shifting the body to his house,” the SP said.

Queue for a kilo

Serpentine queues were seen at Rythu Bazars across the State for the last few days to buy onions at subsidised rate, with the bulb prices skyrocketing up to ₹ 250 per kg in the retail market. Many people, particularly the aged and diabetics, fainted while waiting in queues at several places on Monday.

