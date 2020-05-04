Man in quarantine turns into COVID-19 volunteer

Life in a quarantine centre can be tough.

Living with strangers at an isolated facility, far from the comforts of home, can test the patience of many and can leave many at the end of their wits. But not Sk. Khasim, a 30-year-old man from Pedaparimi village near Tadikonda mandal.

Ever since he has been discharged from the quarantine centre at Gorantla, Mr. Khasim has been coming to the centre, distributing biscuits to children and motivating the inmates.

Mr. Khasim is among the secondary contacts of a man who tested positive, and he was shifted to a residential complex at Gorantla in the first week of April. “Police told me that I was spotted at a mosque in Old Guntur during Friday prayers where some persons who had tested positive were present. I came to this centre on April 6, and though initially I was taken aback, I began to adjust and help others. I would like to show through my actions that there is no stigma attached to COVID-19 and there should be no discrimination against those in quarantine centres,” said Sk. Khasim.

The quarantine facility was set up at a residential complex of a corporate educational group in Gorantla in the first week of April. In many centres, people are rising to the occasion by taking part in such activities.

There are 38 such quarantine centres with a total capacity of 5,171 beds. As of Sunday, 1,402 persons are in quarantine and most of these are the primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive.

“We have ensured that most families are placed in individual rooms with separate toilets. Most of the people have expressed their happiness over the quality of food, snacks and refreshments. We have given ₹2,000 to those who have been discharged from quarantine,” said Yugandhar Kumar, Project Director, DRDA and nodal officer for quarantine centre.