Man held over social media posts on YSRCP leaders

The CID officials have arrested Nalanda Kishore, said to be a TDP supporter, over the ‘objectionable contents’ on YSRCP leaders he allegedly posted on a social media platform.

Mr. Kishore (68) allegedly shared several ‘objectionable posts’ on the social media against Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

It is learnt that the CID officials served notices on Mr. Kishore three days ago. He was arrested at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and shifted to the CID regional office. Cases under Section 505 (b) and 120 (b) have been registered, said sources.

Ms. Kishore is said to be close friend of former TDP Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Condemning the arrest, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government, if it wanted, could target him directly, not people close to him.

‘No notices served’

“Mr. Kishore just forwarded the posts which were sent to him by somebody. He did not post the contents intentionally. Moreover, the posts do not target any YSRCP leader. The CID arrested the 68-year-old man post midnight as if he had committed a major crime,” said Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

He also claimed that the CID served no notice to Mr. Kishore. “The CID officials questioned Mr. Kishore about the posts a few days ago, when he clearly told them that the posts were sent to him by somebody,” said the TDP leader.

‘Law will take its course’

Meanwhile, Mr. Vijaya Sai told the media that facts would come out after the CID investigation. “We have faith in the law and it will take its course,” said the YSRCP MP.