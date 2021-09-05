Andhra Pradesh

Man held on charges of sexually assaulting stepdaughter

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his eight-year-old stepdaughter and another minor girl under Yeleswaram police limits in East Godavari district.

The villagers learnt about the incident on Saturday after his stepdaughter complained of some health complications.

DSP (Disha Police) S. Murali Mohan said the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the two minors in recent days. He was arrested and produced before the local court on Saturday.

The stepdaughter has been staying with him after his wife deserted him recently.

Two cases had been registered against the accused under the Disha Act and the investigation is on. The health condition of the victims is stable, the DSP added.


