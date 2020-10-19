Andhra Pradesh

Man held on charge of ‘sexuallyassaulting’ minor

A 30-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old minor under the Rampachodavaram police division in East Godavari district on Sunday.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the police received a call through the Dial 100 service from the locals who complained of the incident in their area. The accused, T. Ramu, a neighbour of the girl, was arrested by the Disha police who rushed to the spot within a few minutes after receiving the call.

The accused reportedly perpetrated the crime in the absence of the girl’s mother at home. He was allegedly beaten up by the locals on being learnt about the incident.

"A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012,” said the SP.

