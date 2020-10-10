Man held, gold and silver items recovered

Markapur DSP G. Nageswar Reddy presenting the accused before the media on Friday.

ONGOLE

10 October 2020 00:14 IST

‘He allegedly committed thefts at five places including a temple recently’

The police arrested a 28-year-old man, a native of Visakhapatnam, and recovered allegedly stolen gold and silver items worth more than ₹4.50 lakh from his possession, at Kumarole near Giddallur in Prakasam district on Friday.

Markapur Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Nageswar Reddy told the media that the accused, identified as Mastan Wali, a native of Gopalapatna area in Visakhapatnam, had allegedly committed thefts at five places including a temple recently.

Advertising

Advertising

Tight security

Mastan Wali was nabbed near a petrol bunk at Kumarole by the police personnel who have stepped up vigil to protect the places of worship in the wake of untoward incidents in some parts of the State. The police, following the directions of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, have conducted security audit at 6,708 places of worship, including 161 major ones. As part of the move to ensure security, CCTV cameras have been installed at 632 places of worship across the district.

Guards have been appointed at 813 places of worship. Committees comprising 5,731 members have been formed for 759 temples to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.