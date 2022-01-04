Man held for ‘vandalising’ NTR statue

The Guntur district police have arrested a person identified as Koteswara Rao in connection with the vandalising of an NTR statue at Durgi village in Guntur district.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said that the incident took place on January 2 at around 5.30 p.m.

A video of the man hitting the statue with a hammer went viral prompting an outcry from the TDP.

The police responded immediately and within hours the accused was taken into custody. A case under sections 294 and 427 IPC was registered.

The investigation so far revealed that the accused was in an inebriated condition with an alcohol percentage 140 mg per 100 ml of blood, when he attempted to vandalise the statue, said Mr. Vishal Gunni.