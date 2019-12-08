Man held for travelling on AP Express using fake railway pass

Members of the Central Ticket Checking Squad, Railway Board, caught a person posing as a chief ticket inspector (CTI) of the Indian Railways, while he was travelling in the AP Express on a fake pass.

The imposter was not a railway employee, but was travelling as one along with his family carrying fake passes.

The squad comprising Deputy CTIs S.T. Kumar and Paruchuri Sandeep, while checking AP AC Express (Train No.22415) between Vijayawada and Khammam stations on December 5, nabbed a person travelling with his family in A4 reservation compartment, whose reservation was made in A2 compartment. He was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Bhopal.

During investigation, it was revealed that the passenger was not a railway employee, but a lawyer. He had posed as CTI, Mumbai, Central Railway. A fake pass obtained from Visakhapatnam has been confiscated from him.

Another fake pass

The central squad also found another fake railway pass from the accused, which showed he was CTI, Kurdha, East Coast Railway. A reservation was made on the second pass from Vijayawada to Bhopal for the same day (December 5), but he did not utilise it.

“We are investigating how the accused got the fake railway passes and whether any railway employee colluded with the imposter and since how long he had been deceiving railways and if he had resorted to any other frauds or crimes posing as railway officer,” said P. Bhaskar Reddy, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) SCR, Vijayawada, on Sunday.

The accused was travelling along with his wife and two children. He was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Khammam, and a case has been registered, the Sr. DCM said and complimented the Central Ticket Checking Squad for detecting the fraud.