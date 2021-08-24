Man held for ‘transporting’ 177 red sanders logs

The Kurnool police arrested a person who was allegedly transporting 177 logs of red sanders logs weighing 3.84 tonnes in a van from Kurnool to Chennai.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said on Monday that a team of Orvakal police personnel intercepted a lorry being driven by Kandagaddala Sivakumar, 30, at Nannur Toll Plaza on the city outskirts. Sivakumar was allegedly transporting the logs valued at ₹3.84 crore on behalf of Magunta Srinivas Reddy, who is now lodged in Tanguturu jail, and Nazeer of Kurnool, who is absconding. A case has been registered.

5 held on charge of extortion

In another case, the Kurnool police arrested five persons on charges of extortion and blackmail.

Mr. Reddy said that Shakuntala, Kishore, Nagaraju, Anjanamma, and Giddaiah allegedly honeytrapped men by inviting men to certain locations to take objectionable photographs. Soon after taking the photographs and videos, they allegedly threatened to post them on social media and collected lakhs of rupees from the victims.

About three weeks ago, they allegedly collected ₹1.2 lakh from a person in Labour Colony, and on August 8 they trapped another person from Ram Rahim Nagar and reportedly collected promissory notes valued at ₹4 lakh and two cheques with a face value of ₹8 lakh, the police said.