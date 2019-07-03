Man held for stealing from patients’ relatives

Dwaraka Police (Crime) arrested a person on charges of stealing cash and mobile phones from the relatives of patients admitted to hospitals, by impersonating either an attendant or hospital staffer.

The accused, identified as Uppada Kanaka Raju (31), worked as a lorry driver and hailed from ASR Nagar in Seethammadhara.

“The accused would visit private hospitals in the wee hours of the morning between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and would escape with cash and mobile phones which he stole from patients’ relatives sleeping at the hospital,” said Luther Babu, Sub-Inspector at Dwaraka PS (Crime).

Police said that Kanaka Raju was arrested after a complaint was lodged by a victim recently. A mobile phone and ₹8,000 in cash was recovered from him.

Mr. Luther Babu said that Kanaka Raju confessed to stealing mobile phones from several hospitals in the city.

The accused has been sent to remand, Mr. Luther Babu said.