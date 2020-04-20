Andhra Pradesh

Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl

Parents of the victim lodged a written complaint

The Disha police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl while the victim was watching television along with him here.

According to Disha police station In-Charge DSP B. Rama Krishna, the incident took place on April 16 and the accused was taken into custody on April 18. Police took action based on a written complaint lodged by the victim’s parents.

The accused had reportedly sexually assaulted the victim in her house after her parents had left for work.

“A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been registered. The accused has been produced before a local court and was remanded,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

