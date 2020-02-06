Man held for ‘sexual assault’ on minor

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl under the Gudivada police division in Krishna district.
According to Kalidindi sub-inspector of police A. Janardhana Rao, the incident occurred on Wednesday. The accused reportedly invited the victim to his house on Wednesday evening and allegedly assaulted her sexually.
“The accused is known to the girl. She has been sent to the government hospital in Vijayawada for medical treatment and her health condition is stable,” Mr. Janardhana Rao said.
The police swing into action on Thursday based on a complaint by the victim’s parents. The police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.