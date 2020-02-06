Andhra Pradesh

Man held for ‘sexual assault’ on minor

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl under the Gudivada police division in Krishna district.

According to Kalidindi sub-inspector of police A. Janardhana Rao, the incident occurred on Wednesday. The accused reportedly invited the victim to his house on Wednesday evening and allegedly assaulted her sexually.

“The accused is known to the girl. She has been sent to the government hospital in Vijayawada for medical treatment and her health condition is stable,” Mr. Janardhana Rao said.

The police swing into action on Thursday based on a complaint by the victim’s parents. The police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

