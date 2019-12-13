Man held for rape bid on mentally challenged girl

A 45-year-old tailor allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of a 15-year-old girl, who is reportedly mentally challenged, on Wednesday evening at Pullur Cross of Sri Rangarajapuram mandal. The incident came to light on Thursday.

According to Deputy SP (Puttur) Muralikrishna, the girl, accompanied her elder brother to the accused’s shop near their house to get some dresses stitched. After a few minutes, the boy left for home on an errand and returned to take his sister. As he found none in the shop, the boy kept calling aloud. Hearing some shrieks from the first floor, he went up to see his sister stripped. In a bid to escape, the accused allegedly tried to jump from the first floor, and received a head injury after falling to the ground.

The boy then took the girl home. After knowing about the incident, the girl’s parents rushed to the spot and thrashed the injured accused, before handing him over to the police on Wednesday night.

The Deputy SP said that at present the accused was under treatment at he District Hospital at Chittoor for his head injury. The girl was taken to the hospital for medical examination. “The accused will be taken into custody after discharge. We will file charge sheet in a week,” Mr Muralikrishna said.