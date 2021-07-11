Andhra Pradesh

Man held for possessing NDP liquor

The Special Enforcement Bureau has booked a 42-year-old man from Vinukonda, accused of illegal possession of non-duty paid liquor.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, K. Arif Hafeez said that Yerramasu Rama Koteswara Rao alias Ramu, who hailed from Savalyapuram in Vinukonda, was accused of possessing 3,785 bottles of non-duty paid (NDP) liquor from Telangana.

The police also seized 28 and 4,464 liquor bottles in two other cases.

Following proposals submitted by the SP, Collector Vivek Yadav issued orders for detention of Koteswara Rao under section 3 (1) and (2) read with section 2 (b) of the AP Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Dacoits, Drug Offenders, Goondas and Immoral Traffic Offenders and Land Grabbers Act 1986 and it was approved by the State government on July 9.

The SEB police arrested Koteswara Rao and sent him to the central prison at Rajamahendravaram.


