Man held for obscene posts on women MLAs

A 42-year-old man has been charged by the Guntur Rural Police on multiple counts for allegedly posting objectionable content against women MLAs on Facebook.

Punugupati Ramesh, who hails from Chandrasekharapuram village in Prakasam district, has been charged by the police for posting objectionable content on his FB page ‘Andhra Pradesh Assembly Ni Red Light Areaga Marcharu Kada’ with a photo of six women MLAs on July 24, 2019.

Taking a serious note of the incident, secretary to State legislature P. Balakrishnamacharyulu lodged a report at the Thulluru police station and a case under the IPC and the SC, ST Act (PoA) Amendment Act was filed.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Chakravarthy told mediapersons that the police formed two teams comprising IT core team and local police for apprehending the accused. Cyber wing of CID was also roped in.

A police team located the address of the accused to Chandrasekharapuram in Prakasam district. As the accused kept shifting locations, another team went on a hot trail tracking him at Nellore, Coimbatore, Salem, Chennai, Bengaluru and finally nabbed him in Guntur.

Mr. Chakravarthy appreciated the efforts of police inspector Vijaya Krishna (Thullur) in nabbing the accused.

The incident comes at a time when the AP Police is sparing no effort in taking stringent action against accused in issues relating to women’s safety, their dignity and well-being.

Toll-free numbers

Home Minister M. Sucharita and DGP Gowtham Sawang have launched Cyber Mithra wing and two toll-free numbers 112, 181 and a Whatsapp number 912121100. A Facebook page (AP Police Women Safety Cyber Space) too has been launched so that girls/women can directly reach the police.