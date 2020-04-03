Man held for making a prank call at Anakapalle

The Anakapalle Town Police arrested a person, who made a prank call to the control room arranged to receive calls pertaining to COVID-19 on April 2, in Visakhapatnam district.

It was learnt that the accused had informed the police that a person from Chennai with COVID-19 symptoms had entered the town.

Rapid response team which includes police, revenue official and a health official rushed to the spot and found that he did it for fun. A case was registered.

The police nabbed him and registered a case under relevant sections.