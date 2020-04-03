Andhra Pradesh

Man held for making a prank call at Anakapalle

The Anakapalle Town Police arrested a person, who made a prank call to the control room arranged to receive calls pertaining to COVID-19 on April 2, in Visakhapatnam district.

It was learnt that the accused had informed the police that a person from Chennai with COVID-19 symptoms had entered the town.

Rapid response team which includes police, revenue official and a health official rushed to the spot and found that he did it for fun. A case was registered.

The police nabbed him and registered a case under relevant sections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2020 11:29:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-held-for-making-a-prank-call-at-anakapalle/article31252657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY