Man held for making a prank call at Anakapalle

The Anakapalle Town Police arrested a person, who made a prank call to the control room arranged to receive calls pertaining to COVID-19 on April 2, in Visakhapatnam district.
It was learnt that the accused had informed the police that a person from Chennai with COVID-19 symptoms had entered the town.
Rapid response team which includes police, revenue official and a health official rushed to the spot and found that he did it for fun. A case was registered.
The police nabbed him and registered a case under relevant sections.
