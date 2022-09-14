Man held for ‘killing’ wife, infant in Tirupati

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of killing his wife and a nine-month-old daughter in Guravarajupalle village under Renigunta police limits.

According to the police, the accused, Kumar, was married to Pavani(19) two years back and had a daughter.

The police said Kumar recently married another woman from Nagari and wanted to do away with the first wife and daughter. Hatching a plan to kill them, he reportedly took them to a lonely place, killed them and dumped the bodies in a drain.

As Pavani’s parents lodged a complaint on finding their daughter missing, the Renigunta police filed a missing case and launched an investigation.

During interrogation, Kumar reportedly confessed to the crime and also led the police to the spot where he had dumped the bodies. The police recovered Pavani’s body, but they could not retrieve infant’s from the flowing water.