Man held for killing friend and burying body in house in Andhra Pradesh

August 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Proddatur police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of murdering his friend and burying his body at his home about a month ago.

According to the police, the body of G. Satish Kumar (42) was found on the premises of his childhood friend U. Jaya Kishore Kumar of Eswara Reddy Nagar in Proddatur on Monday. He told his mother about having buried Satish’s body in their backyard after she, after returning from Hyderabad, confronted him about the foul odour emanating from their premises.

Based on a complaint lodged by Satish’s wife, the police launched an investigation and picked up Kishore for questioning. Police said Kishore confessed to have stabbed his friend to death in a fit of rage in an inebriated condition and buried the body in his backyard later. The incident is said to have occurred when Satish visited Kishore about a month ago.

The body was exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on.

