Man held for job fraud in Chittoor

The Chittoor Urban Police nabbed an absconding railway employee here on Friday evening, for reportedly luring youth with State and central government jobs and collecting ₹36.5 lakh from them in a span of four years.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Deputy SP (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy said that the accused, M. Hemanth Kumar (32), a resident of Puthalapattu mandal, got the trackman job in the railways on compassionate grounds following the death of his father.

Posted at Srikalahasti in 2010, he went absconding from duty since 2014. Acting on a complaint from a youth early this month that Hemanth Kumar had collected an amount of ₹5 lakh and a laptop from him on the pretext of getting him a government job, the Chittoor police swung into action and launched a search for the accused.

The police had also found that the accused was having criminal cases in Tirupati and some other police stations for job frauds.

Acting on a tip-off, a special party reached the Court Complex junction here on Friday late in the evening and nabbed the accused while he was moving suspiciously.

During interrogation, it was found that Hemanth Kumar had cheated as many as 12 people.

Raiding his hideout near Chittoor, the police also recovered the letterheads and rubber stamps which the accused had reportedly used to create fake appointment letters.

He was produced before the local court, and was remanded.