August 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A minor girl was impregnated allegedly by a resident of Chintalapadu village under NTR Police Commissionerate. The accused, Manikyala Rao, allegedly lured the victim by pretending to love her and sexually abused her. Following a complaint, the Chandarlapadu police registered a case and took the accused into custody on Sunday. The girl was sent for medical examination, the police said.

