Man held for ‘derogatory comments’ against elected representatives on social media

March 30, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Krishna district police arrested a 34-year-old man, Ponduru Kotiratnam Anjan of Gannavaram, on charges of trolling and posting derogatory comments against elected representatives on social media platforms.

According to a release on Thursday, the Gannavaram police arrested Anjan and produced him before a court.

Police said that the accused, who had accounts in the name of ‘Anjan #Yuvagalam’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram allegedly made provocative comments. Police said that Anjan worked in the U.S. and returned to his hometown in 2015. Currently, he is jobless.

The police seized his cellphone, tab and other electronic gadgets through which he reportdly accessed social media sites and other apps. The same were sent to forensic laboratory for further investigation.

Police said that a cyberbully sheet would be opened on Anjan and that the case was currently being investigated by cybercrime police.

Meanwhile, Anjan’s parents alleged that he was picked up by police on Wednesday.