Man held for cheating youth with jobs, blackmailing women

CHITTOOR

28 March 2021 04:18 IST

The Piler Rural police on Saturday nabbed Bandi Muthyalaiah (35) of Chinnagottigallu mandal of Chittoor district on charges of cheating several youth promising them jobs in airports and in the Indian Air Force, besides allegedly extorting money from women by blackmailing them with objectionable photographs after befriending them.

The police seized gold ornaments worth ₹3.5 lakh, cash of ₹70,000, a motorcycle and some photographs and video footage from him.

Circle-Inspector (Piler Rural) S. Murali Krishna told mediapersons that the accused was involved in several cases of cheating the youth promising them jobs in airports and the Air Force, and collecting huge amounts from them. Criminal cases were filed against him in several police stations in Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Apart from this, Muthyalaiah would allegedly befriend women with false promises of getting them jobs. Later, he would allegedly blackmail them with morphed digital content showing them in objectionable manner and extort money and gold ornaments. Acting on complaints against him with police stations in Madanapalle sub-division, a special party was formed to nab him. With reliable information about his movements, the accused was arrested at Bhakarapeta ghat section under Piler rural circle.

Though the accused had reportedly committed similar crimes under several other police stations in Rayalaseema districts, not many came forward to file complaints. “Now, we ask his victims to boldly come out and lodge complaints with the police of their respective areas,” Mr Murali Krishna said.

The accused was produced before the local court at Piler and was remanded in custody.